How Is Paychex's Stock Performance Compared to Other Software Stocks

Rochester, New York-based Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) provides human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, employee benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services to small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $36 billion and offers payroll processing, payroll tax administration, employee payment and regulatory compliance services.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” PAYX fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry.

However, the stock currently trades 37.7% below its 52-week high of $161.24 recorded on June 6. PAYX has surged 2.2% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s ( XSW ) 6.6% rise over the same period.

In the longer term, PAYX has delivered a similar performance. The stock declined 36.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XSW's 8.4% decline over the same period. PAYX has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since May.

On Mar. 25, PAYX stock rose 3% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.8 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.71, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its rival, Autodesk, Inc. ( ADSK ) has declined 22.9% over the past year , outperforming PAYX.