Is It The End Of The World As We Know It?

Summary
The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) serves as my primary market indicator, reflecting broad market sentiment and trends.
I emphasize disciplined risk management: maintain diversification, set rational stop losses, and adhere to a predetermined plan.
Short-term volatility, like this week's movement in VTI, is minimal compared to historical market disruptions.
I anticipate a potential dead cat bounce next week, but prioritize long-term trend signals over crowd-driven reactions.
Please don't panic! Today I was teasing John Rowland on his great weekly webinar Market Close using that great line from Friends: Is this the end of the world as we know it? And NO! It's not.
I've seen panic before. I joined A.G. Edwards in the summer of 1987 and graduated from their Registered Rep School and went into production in September just in time to experience the October Meltdown. I lived through the Dot.Com bubble and the Real Estate bubble and so many of those little blips and learned from each of them.
As long as you have a diversified portfolio and have rationally placed stop losses you will do fine. Always have a plan to manage risks and stick to that plan. Black Swan Events will happen and can't be predicted - That's why they are called Black Swan Events.
Let's put today in perspective. I like to use the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI as a guide. It hold 3,505 stocks in a Cap-Weighted portfolio so its a very good indicator of the Market.
I use a chart showing the weekly price, weekly Trend Seeker, the 50 week moving averages and the 50 week Hi/Lo Turtle Channel over the last 5 years. It looks like this:
VTI (Barchart)
I look for when the price crosses the 50 week moving averages (my Stop Loss) and reenter the Market when I see the Weekly Trend Seeker signal a buy.
Notice this week's range. Hardly a blip on the chart. The Market tends to have a herd mentality and always over reacts. I look for a Dead Cat Bounce next week and I'll let long term trends not a panicking herd guide me on what to do.
Please be rational, ignore the crowd and pick your own long term trend to follow. Have faith in the data.
On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.