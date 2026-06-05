Hogs Falling Back on Friday

Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are falling 97 cents to $2.62 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.18 on Friday AM, down $1.46 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 26 cents on June 3 at $92.51.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was $3.52 at $101.65 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 481,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.917 million head. That is up 15,877 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $94.325, down $0.975,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $98.975, down $2.625