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Hogs Falling Back on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are falling 97 cents to $2.62 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.18 on Friday AM, down $1.46 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 26 cents on June 3 at $92.51. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was $3.52 at $101.65 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 481,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.917 million head. That is up 15,877 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $94.325, down $0.975,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $98.975, down $2.625

Aug 26 Hogs are at $97.475, down $1.800,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 98.800 -2.800 -2.76%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 94.200 -1.100 -1.15%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 97.200 -2.075 -2.09%
Lean Hogs

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