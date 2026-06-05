Corn Bears Piling on at Midday

Corn futures are trading with losses of 5 to 7 cents across most contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is 6 1/2 cents at $3.84 1/2. Crude oil losses of $3.01 continue to add pressure.

Weekly Export Sales data has the US corn export commitments at 81.766 MMT, up 26% from the same week last year. That is 98% of the USDA export projection and ahead of the average sales pace of 97%. Shipments at 62.58 MMT are now 75% of USDA’s estimate and matching the average pace.

The NOAA 7-day forecast showed 1-2 cent losses in parts of IA through IN and MO, with spottier totals in MN, WI, MI, and OH.

Brazilian corn exports totaled 250,449 MT in May according trade ministry data, well above the 38,928 MT in May 2025. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 40.6% harvested, with their production estimate unchanged at 64 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.18, down 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.84 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.27, down 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.46, down 5 3/4 cents,