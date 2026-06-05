This Analyst Just Upgraded Oscar Health Stock. Here's Why.

The Oscar Health logo displayed on a smartphone screen by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Wells Fargo upgraded New York-headquartered Oscar Health (OSCR) from “Underweight” to “Equal Weight” on June 4, nearly doubling its price target from $11 to $20.

The upgrade was driven by analyst Stephen Baxter’s growing confidence in the trajectory of the health insurance exchange market in 2026, based on the firm’s analysis of statutory filings that showed enrollment and morbidity trending better than expected.

Despite recent gains, Oscar Health stock sits more than 7% below its year-to-date high.

Why Wells Fargo Upgraded Oscar Health Stock

Wells Fargo’s analysis identified several favorable dynamics in the exchange market.

The industry is showing significant medical loss ratio improvement while appearing to book risk adjustment too conservatively, which represents a reversal from the prior year’s dynamic.

However, the firm maintained a cautious tone, noting visibility beyond this year remains limited, which explains why OSCR shares were upgraded only to “Equal Weight” rather than “Overweight.”

That said, the upgrade comes on the heels of strong fundamental momentum at Oscar Health.

The company reported impressive Q1 results with $2.07 a share of earnings, surpassing the $1.06 per-share consensus, offering additional validation for the bullish thesis on exchange market conditions.

What to Expect From OSCR Shares Moving Forward

From a valuation perspective, the fact that Oscar Health shares immediately leaped past the bank’s new $20 price targets signals the market may be pricing in even more optimism than Wells Fargo is willing to endorse.

The current stock price at just over $23.50 implies investors are looking beyond near-term market improvements and betting on sustained earnings momentum.

Nonetheless, the limited visibility beyond 2026 that Stephen Baxter flagged represents a legitimate risk factor that could constrain further multiple expansion if forward-year enrollment and pricing dynamics become less favorable.

Note that the derivatives market shares Wells Fargo’s optimism on OSCR, with the upper price on options contracts expiring late August signaling potential for a continued rally to over $29 within the next 2 months.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Oscar Health

Other Wall Street analysts are leaning toward a bullish stance on Oscar Health as well.

While the consensus rating on OSCR stock sits at “Hold” only, price objectives go as high as $30, indicating potential for more than 25% upside from current levels.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.