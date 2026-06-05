Is D.R. Horton Stock Underperforming the Dow?

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With a market cap of $41.5 billion , D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) focuses on acquiring and developing land, as well as constructing and selling residential homes across 126 markets in 36 states. Its housing portfolio includes single-family detached homes and attached housing such as townhomes and duplexes.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and D.R. Horton fits this criterion perfectly. In addition to homebuilding, it offers mortgage financing, title services, rental property development, insurance-related operations, and manages various real estate and water-related assets.

Shares of the homebuilder have fallen 21.1% from its 52-week high of $184.54 . DHI stock has decreased 2.8% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 7.6% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of D.R. Horton have soared 18.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the DOWI's 21.9% return over the same time frame. Moreover, DHI stock is up 1.2% on a YTD basis, compared to DOWI's 7.3% gain.

Despite few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of D.R. Horton rose 5.8% on Apr. 21 after the company reported fiscal Q2 2026 EPS of $2.24, exceeding analyst expectations , while revenue of $7.6 billion met consensus estimates. The company also delivered solid operating performance, with net sales orders increasing 11% year-over-year, homes closed rising to 19,486, and unsold completed homes declining 35% from a year earlier.

In addition, D.R. Horton maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook, projecting $33.5 billion to $34.5 billion in revenue, at least $3 billion in operating cash flow, approximately $2.5 billion in share repurchases, and about $500 million in dividend payments, despite ongoing affordability challenges and cautious homebuyer sentiment.

In comparison, rival Lennar Corporation ( LEN ) has lagged behind DHI stock. LEN stock has dipped 11.9% on a YTD basis and 17.7% over the past 52 weeks.