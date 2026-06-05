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Is Truist Financial Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leading financial services provider specializing in banking and trust services. Valued at $59.1 billion by market cap, the company provides a diverse array of services, encompassing retail, small business, and commercial banking, asset management, capital markets, commercial real estate, corporate and institutional banking, insurance, mortgage, payments, and specialized lending and wealth management solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and TFC perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the banks - regional industry. TFC’s strong brand and client-first approach have secured its leading market share in high-growth U.S. markets. By prioritizing client needs, TFC fosters loyalty among consumers and small businesses, driving revenue diversification and profitability. Its strategic investments in digital platforms further enhance its competitiveness, meeting evolving client expectations in a digital landscape.

Despite its notable strength, TFC slipped 12.5% from its 52-week high of $56.20, achieved on Feb. 6. Over the past three months, TFC stock gained marginally, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI5.8% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of TFC fell marginally on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 7.3%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 24.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s 21.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, TFC has been trading above its 50-day moving average recently. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since late June, 2025, experiencing some fluctuations.

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Truist’s outperformance was driven by growth in core banking and fee-based businesses, beating revenue and profit expectations. Loan growth was steady, with strength in investment banking and wealth management. CEO Bill Rogers highlighted better client engagement and digital gains, 45% of new clients came via digital, led by younger demographics. Management expects continued fee income growth and cost discipline to offset net interest income pressure from stable rates, with investment banking and trading posting their best quarter since 2021.

TFC’s rival, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 10.7% uptick on a YTD basis and 34.7% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on TFC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $55.55 suggests a potential upside of 13% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 49.41 +0.23 +0.47%
Truist Financial Corp
FITB 52.14 +0.34 +0.66%
Fifth Third Bancorp
$DOWI 51,427.75 -134.18 -0.26%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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