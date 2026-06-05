Hogs Look to Friday Trade

Lean hog futures posted 30 to 70 cent losses on Thursday. Open interest dropped 672 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.66 on Thursday PM, up $1.30 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 60 cents on June 2 at $92.25.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 38,937 MT for the week ending on 5/28, a 5-week high. Shipments were tallied at 30,282 MT, a calendar year low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday afternoon report was up 38 cents at $98.13 per cwt. The picnic and belly were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 481,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.917 million head. That is up 15,877 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $95.300, down $0.750,

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $101.600, down $0.400

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $99.275, down $0.300,