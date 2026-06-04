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Is Aon Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Aon plc_ building photo-by J2R via iStock
Aon plc_ building photo-by J2R via iStock

Dublin, Ireland-based Aon plc (AON) is a multinational professional services firm that serves as a premier provider of risk management, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resources consulting. Valued at a market cap of $67.4 billion, the company delivers data-driven solutions to corporate, institutional, and commercial clients to reduce operational volatility and optimize workforce performance. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and AON fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance brokers industry. The company's primary competitive strength lies in its massive, highly integrated global distribution network and its "Aon United" operating model, which allows it to seamlessly deliver cross-functional risk and human capital solutions across global regions without internal operational friction. 

Despite its notable strength, this financial company has dipped 15.4% from its 52-week high of $381, reached on Jul. 25, 2025. Shares of AON have declined 5.6% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 17.6% uptick during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com 

In the longer term, AON has fallen 13.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX's 37.9% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of AON are down 8.7%, compared to NASX’s 15.4% increase. 

To confirm its bearish trend, AON has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-September 2025 and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-January, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com 

On May 1, AON reported its Q1 2026 results, and its shares advanced 1.1% in the next trading session. The company’s revenue increased 6.4% year-over-year to $5.03 billion, driven by 5% organic growth across both its Risk Capital and Human Capital segments. Its adjusted EPS rose 14.3% from the prior-year period to $6.48, surpassing analyst forecasts, supported by solid performance in Commercial Risk and Reinsurance as well as sustained demand for health and benefits consulting services.

AON has aligned with its rival, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (MMC13.6% drop over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged MMC’s 1.5% YTD loss. 

Despite AON’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $385.58 suggests a 19.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AON 322.24 +6.64 +2.10%
AON Plc
MMC 182.70 -2.93 -1.58%
Marsh & Mclennan Companies
$NASX 26,830.96 -23.02 -0.09%
Nasdaq Composite

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