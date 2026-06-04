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Bank of America Just Upgraded UnitedHealth Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock
Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock

UnitedHealth (UNH) shares are pushing higher on June 4 after senior Bank of America analyst Kevin Fischbeck issued a constructive note in favor of the largest U.S. health insurer. 

Fischbeck upgraded the multinational this morning to “Buy” and raised his price target to $450, indicating potential for another 13% upside from current levels. 

Investors are cheering his bullish call because UnitedHealth stock has already rallied a staggering 152% in recent months. 

www.barchart.com

The Bull Case for UnitedHealth Stock

At the heart of Fischbeck’s upgrade is his growing conviction that UNH’s strong Q1 results weren’t a one-time fluke. 

According to him, incoming data makes it increasingly hard to attribute the quarterly strength — a much better-than-expected $7.23 per share of earnings — purely to transient factors like weak flu activity or weather-related disruptions. 

Management’s commentary at BofA’s recent healthcare conference, and an update from Ardent Health pointing to weak utilization, paint a picture of sustained operational improvement, which signals a favorable backdrop for Q2. 

A rather lucrative 2.35% dividend yield makes UNH stock even more compelling as a long-term holding, the analyst added. 

Earnings Growth to Drive UNH Shares Higher

Beyond near-term earnings, Kevin Fischbeck’s positive stance rests on a broader margin recovery thesis. 

In his research note, the analyst said UnitedHealth’s true earnings power remains materially above its guidance, driven by multi-year efforts to streamline costs, simplify business structure, and invest selectively across its healthcare operations. 

If medical costs and utilization trends continue to moderate, BofA sees UNH’s per-share earnings exceeding $26 within the next two years — an estimate that sits at least 5% above Street consensus.

Note that UnitedHealth shares have a history of closing both June and July in the green — a seasonal pattern that strengthens their appeal for the near term. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on UnitedHealth

It's also worth mentioning that Bank of America Securities isn’t the only one keeping bullish on UNH shares for the next 12 months. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on UnitedHealth Group also currently sits at “Strong Buy” with price targets going as high as $492, indicating potential upside of an exciting 23% from here.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UNH 396.47 +19.47 +5.16%
Unitedhealth Group

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