How Is Marathon Petroleum's Stock Performance Compared to Other Oil Refiner Stocks?

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( MPC ) is an integrated downstream energy company that manufactures, transports, and markets an extensive array of transportation fuels, industrial commodities, and energy logistics services across the nation. Valued at a market cap of $78 billion , the company’s core products and services encompass the large-scale refining of gasoline, high-quality diesel, jet fuel, and liquefied petroleum gases.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MPC fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas refining & marketing industry. The company's strength lies in its massive refining footprint, managing approximately 3 million barrels of crude oil per calendar day across 13 strategically located refineries to command roughly 15% of the total U.S. refining market.

This energy company is currently trading 1.7% below its 52-week high of $272.46 , reached on Jun. 3. Shares of MPC have soared 21.6% over the past three months, outperforming the VanEck Oil Refiners ETF’s ( CRAK ) 7.5% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, MPC has rallied 71% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing CRAK's 64.3% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of MPC are up 65%, compared to CRAK’s 32.8% increase.

To confirm its bullish trend, MPC has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early February, with minor fluctuations.

On May 5, shares of MPC climbed 3.2% following the release of its strong Q1 results, which underscored the strength of its diversified operations and disciplined approach to capital management. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 billion, up 39.9% from the prior-year period. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings came in at $1.65 per share, a sharp improvement from a loss of $0.24 per share reported in the year-ago quarter and well ahead of Wall Street expectations.

MPC has also outpaced its rival, Phillips 66 ( PSX ), which gained 64% over the past 52 weeks and 43% on a YTD basis.