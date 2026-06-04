Hogs Slipping Lower on Thursday

Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with midday losses of 10 to 55 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.64 on Thursday PM, up $1.27 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 60 cents on June 2 at $92.25.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 38,937 MT for the week ending on 5/28, a 5-week high. Shipments were tallied at 30,282 MT, a calendar year low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday morning report was up $2.84 at $101.35 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, led by the belly, up $8.53. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 485,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.443 million head. That is up 21,822 head from the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $95.500, down $0.550,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $101.725, down $0.275