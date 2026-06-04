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Cattle Buying the Fact on Screwworm Confirmation, with Near Limit Gains in Feeders

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cows looking out from pen ear tagged by Manfred Antranias Zimmer via Pixabay
Cows looking out from pen ear tagged by Manfred Antranias Zimmer via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are in rally mode on Thursday, with bulls active across most contracts, up $2.80 to $5.02 Cash trade started this week at $255, with more action at $256 later in the week. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange showed sales of $256.50 on 284 of the 1,116 head offered and another $405-$405.50 dressed sales on another 80 head. Feeder cattle futures are buying the fact following the screwworm confirmation late on Wednesday, with contracts up $10.50 to $10.75 at midday hitting the $10.75 limit up during the session in several contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 12 cents on June 1 to $364.14. 

Late on Wednesday evening, the USDA confirmed a case of the New World Screwworm in South Texas after testing a suspected case in a 3-week old calf in Zavala county. It’s important to remember there should be no food safety concerns associated with the screwworm.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 5,020 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on May 28. That was the second lowest for the calendar year. Shipments were pegged at 10,284 MT, which was the lowest for the year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $11.412. Choice boxes were down $1.97 to $393.89, while Select was $1.95 lower at $382.48. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 109,000 head, with the weekly total at 323,000 head. That was down 34,248 head from the same week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $249.425, up $2.800,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $241.825, up $3.975,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.025, up $5.025,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $353.275, up $10.650

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $350.050, up $10.725

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $346.475, up $10.575


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 234.000 +5.000 +2.18%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 241.525s +3.675 +1.55%
Live Cattle
LEM26 249.200 +2.575 +1.04%
Live Cattle
GFU26 350.075s +10.750 +3.17%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 353.375s +10.750 +3.14%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 346.650s +10.750 +3.20%
Feeder Cattle

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