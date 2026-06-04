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The Dollar Is Still the Strongest Currency in the World. Sell the Euro.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_
Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_

September Euro currency (E6U26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Euro currency futures that prices are in a downtrend. The bears have the near-term technical advantage as “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, the U.S. economy continues to prove its resilience, and the U.S. dollar ($DXY) remains by far the strongest currency in the world amid heightened geopolitical tensions. That’s greenback-bullish and Euro-bearish.

A move in the the June Euro below chart support at the May low of 1.1630 would give the bears fresh power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1250 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop above, is located at 1.1800. 

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 99.34 -0.19 -0.19%
U.S. Dollar Index
E6U26 1.16725 +0.00260 +0.22%
Euro FX

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