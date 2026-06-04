Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is PNC Financial Services Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
PNC Financial Services Group Inc park-by arlutz73 via iStock
PNC Financial Services Group Inc park-by arlutz73 via iStock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $88.7 billion, the company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” PNC fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regional banks industry.    

However, PNC stock is down 10.5% from its 52-week high of $243.94 touched on Feb. 6. Moreover, PNC has been on an upward trajectory lately, rising 2.5% over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), which rose 4.5% during the same period.      

www.barchart.com   

Zooming out a little further, the scenario changes. Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has surged 23.8%, outperforming DOWI’s 19.2% gain.      

PNC has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, and mostly above its 50-day moving average since the end of May, with some fluctuations.

www.barchart.com  

On Apr. 15, PNC stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% from the prior year’s quarter to $6.2 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $4.32, coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its peer, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), PNC has outperformed. Over the past year, NU stock has declined 2.9%.      

Additionally, sentiment on PNC remains moderately optimistic. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $252.59 suggests 15.7% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PNC 218.27 -2.73 -1.24%
PNC Bank
NU 11.64 -0.29 -2.43%
Nu Holdings Ltd Cl A
$DOWI 50,687.07 -620.72 -1.21%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Amazon_com Inc_ package by - AdrianHancu via iStock 1
Dear Amazon Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 23
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
Fluence Energy Stock Is Soaring. Its Helping Nvidia Power a New Wave of Data Centers
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 3
A $5 Billion Reason to Buy Salesforce Stock Now
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
As Nvidia Announces New AI PCs, Dell Stock Could Be a Big Winner
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 5
Intel Sets Sights on Nvidia and AMD With Upcoming AI Data Center Chip Launch by Year End
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.