Is PNC Financial Services Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC ) operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $88.7 billion , the company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” PNC fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the regional banks industry.

However, PNC stock is down 10.5% from its 52-week high of $243.94 touched on Feb. 6. Moreover, PNC has been on an upward trajectory lately, rising 2.5% over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average ( $DOWI ), which rose 4.5% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario changes. Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has surged 23.8%, outperforming DOWI’s 19.2% gain.

PNC has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, and mostly above its 50-day moving average since the end of May, with some fluctuations.

On Apr. 15, PNC stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% from the prior year’s quarter to $6.2 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $4.32, coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its peer, Nu Holdings Ltd. ( NU ), PNC has outperformed. Over the past year, NU stock has declined 2.9% .