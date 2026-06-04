How Is SLB N.V.'s Stock Performance Compared to Other Energy Stocks

Houston, Texas-based SLB N.V. (SLB) provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $84.6 billion, the company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems, and provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems, among other services.
Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” SLB fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the oil & gas equipment & services industry.
However, the stock currently trades 3.4% below its 52-week high of $58.82 recorded on May 26. SLB has surged 17% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 3.9% rise during the same time frame.
In the longer term, SLB has delivered a similar performance. The stock rose 66.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming 40.5% rise of XLE over the same period. SLB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and also above its 50-day moving average since the end of March.
On Apr. 24, SLB stock rose 2.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter declined 6.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $8.7 billion, but came in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.52, in line with the Street’s forecasts.
When stacked against its rival, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has grown 71.2% over the past year, outperforming SLB.
Wall Street continues to favor the stock highly. Among the 25 analysts tracking SLB, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $64.04 suggests 12.6% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.