How Is SLB N.V.'s Stock Performance Compared to Other Energy Stocks

Houston, Texas-based SLB N.V. ( SLB ) provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $84.6 billion , the company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems, and provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems, among other services.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” SLB fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the oil & gas equipment & services industry.

However, the stock currently trades 3.4% below its 52-week high of $58.82 recorded on May 26. SLB has surged 17% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 3.9% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, SLB has delivered a similar performance. The stock rose 66.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming 40.5% rise of XLE over the same period. SLB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and also above its 50-day moving average since the end of March.

On Apr. 24, SLB stock rose 2.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter declined 6.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $8.7 billion, but came in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.52, in line with the Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its rival, Baker Hughes Company ( BKR ) has grown 71.2% over the past year , outperforming SLB.