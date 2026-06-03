Is Parker-Hannifin Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Cleveland, Ohio-based Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ) manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for aerospace and defense, in-plant and industrial equipment, transportation, off-highway, energy, and HVAC and refrigeration markets. It is valued at a market cap of $105.4 billion .

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PH fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. The company's reliable, precision-engineered products are deeply embedded across a wide array of vital end markets, safely facilitating essential technical operations within mobile machinery, factory automation, process industries, life sciences, and both commercial and military aerospace platforms.

Despite its notable strength, this industrial company has dipped 17.8% from its 52-week high of $1,034.96 , reached on Feb. 25. Moreover, shares of PH have declined 14% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 4.5% uptick during the same time frame.

Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of PH are down 3.2%, compared to DOWI’s 5.5% increase. However, in the longer term, PH has soared 28% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI's 19.2% uptick over the same time period.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, PH has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-May, with slight fluctuations and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late April.

On Apr. 30, shares of PH declined 4% despite delivering better-than-expected Q3 earnings results. The company’s total revenue for the quarter rose 11% year-over-year to $5.5 billion, outpacing Wall Street's estimates, while adjusted EPS surged 18% from the year-ago period to reach a record $8.17. Backed by strong order momentum and an expanding aerospace market, the company also raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, now projecting an adjusted EPS of $31.20 per share at the mid-point.

PH has also lagged its rival, Eaton Corporation plc ( ETN ), which increased 29.3% over the past 52 weeks and 32.2% on a YTD basis.