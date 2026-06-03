Circle Stock Slips as Stripe, Visa, Mastercard Explore Stablecoin Platform

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) is sliding on Wednesday following a bombshell CoinDesk report that Stripe, Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA) are nearing the launch of a joint stablecoin platform.
Additionally, Coinbase (COIN) is evaluating participation in the new initiative as well. Investors are bailing on CRCL mostly because this could prove a direct threat to its core business — USDC.
Including today’s decline, Circle stock is down more than 30% versus its recent high.
Why Circle Stock Is Tumbling Today
The competitive threat to CRCL shares here is hard to overstate.
Stripe acquired stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge for about $1.1 billion in late 2024, while Mastercard acquired stablecoin firm BVNK and announced plans to expand its “always-available” stablecoin settlement capabilities.
Visa’s stablecoin settlement pilot has already reached $7 billion in annualized volume — with more than 130 stablecoin-linked card programs live across more than 50 countries.
A unified platform backed by these three payments companies would represent a formidable, well-resourced rival capable of drawing institutional and commercial flows away from USDC.
Crucially, Circle and Coinbase have a revenue-sharing agreement involving USDC, which adds another layer of uncertainty to an already complicated competitive picture.
Should You Buy the Dip in CRCL Shares?
Despite the headline risk, dip-buyers would argue the market is significantly overreacting to future competition while discounting Circle’s massive structural advantages.
For starters, stablecoin liquidity exhibits powerful network effects; USDC boasts deep integration across decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and institutional trading desks that a nascent payment-rail token can’t easily replicate overnight.
Furthermore, any joint platform launched by Stripe, Visa, and Mastercard will likely face intense, multi-jurisdictional regulatory scrutiny — delaying actual deployment.
All in all, with CRCL already possessing robust, fully compliant global reserves, today’s pullback offers a discounted entry into a proven market leader.
Circle Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms
Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on CRCL stock for the remainder of 2026.
The consensus rating on Circle Internet Group sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $144 indicating potential upside of nearly 60% from here.
On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.