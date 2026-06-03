Circle Stock Slips as Stripe, Visa, Mastercard Explore Stablecoin Platform

The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) is sliding on Wednesday following a bombshell CoinDesk report that Stripe, Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA) are nearing the launch of a joint stablecoin platform.

Additionally, Coinbase (COIN) is evaluating participation in the new initiative as well. Investors are bailing on CRCL mostly because this could prove a direct threat to its core business — USDC.

Including today’s decline, Circle stock is down more than 30% versus its recent high.

Why Circle Stock Is Tumbling Today

The competitive threat to CRCL shares here is hard to overstate.

Stripe acquired stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge for about $1.1 billion in late 2024, while Mastercard acquired stablecoin firm BVNK and announced plans to expand its “always-available” stablecoin settlement capabilities.

Visa’s stablecoin settlement pilot has already reached $7 billion in annualized volume — with more than 130 stablecoin-linked card programs live across more than 50 countries.

A unified platform backed by these three payments companies would represent a formidable, well-resourced rival capable of drawing institutional and commercial flows away from USDC.

Crucially, Circle and Coinbase have a revenue-sharing agreement involving USDC, which adds another layer of uncertainty to an already complicated competitive picture.

Should You Buy the Dip in CRCL Shares?

Despite the headline risk, dip-buyers would argue the market is significantly overreacting to future competition while discounting Circle’s massive structural advantages.

For starters, stablecoin liquidity exhibits powerful network effects; USDC boasts deep integration across decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and institutional trading desks that a nascent payment-rail token can’t easily replicate overnight.

Furthermore, any joint platform launched by Stripe, Visa, and Mastercard will likely face intense, multi-jurisdictional regulatory scrutiny — delaying actual deployment.

All in all, with CRCL already possessing robust, fully compliant global reserves, today’s pullback offers a discounted entry into a proven market leader.

Circle Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on CRCL stock for the remainder of 2026.