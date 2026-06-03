Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Starting Wednesday with a Modest Correction

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320

Corn price action is steady to a penny higher so far on Wednesday morning. Futures closed the Tuesday session with the weakness continuing, as contracts were down 2 ½ to 6 cents across the board, led by the new crop months. Open interest suggested new selling interest up 13,907 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 ¼ cents at $4.04 ½.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 93% of the US corn crop planted as of May 31, 1 percentage point ahead of normal. Emergence was at 76% of the expected area, 2% faster than normal. The initial corn crop rating came in a 67% good/excellent, coming in below the 70% estimate from a Reuters survey of analysts and 2% below the year prior. That was a 371 rating on the Brugler500 index (100-500 point scale of the 5 USDA categories), which was a 3-year low and the third lowest initial rating in the last 13 years. The lower end of ratings came in at 340 for Ohio, with Iowa ratings at 399.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows ½ inches across much of the Western Corn Belt, west of the Mississippi River. East of that line is looking at less than an inch of rainfall, with the exception to northern IL and WI.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.40 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash  was $4.04 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.48, down 4 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.66 1/2, down 6 cents, currently up 1 cent

New Crop Cash  was $4.19 3/4, down 5 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 468-0 +1-4 +0.32%
Corn
ZCU26 449-2 +1-2 +0.28%
Corn
ZCN26 441-0 +0-4 +0.11%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3072 +0.0163 +0.38%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0485 +0.0037 +0.09%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Dear Microsoft Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft Stock Is Up Nearly 30% From Its March Lows, But You Shouldn’t Sell MSFT Just Yet
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Dell Stock Could Be Worth 30% More - Based on Strong AI Demand and FCF
A pile of medical bills with an open wallet by volgariver via Adobe Stock 4
A Couple Thought They Were Stuck With a $70,000 Medical Bill. Then They Found a Little-Known Tool Hidden Deep in Their Health Plan Documents.
Costco Wholesale Corp outside the warehouse by- Bing-Jhen Hong via iStock 5
Costco Just Reported 'Record-Breaking' Gas Sales. COST Stock Is Falling Anyway.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.