Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cadence Design Systems Stock: Is CDNS Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Stock prices market chart by RRice via Shutterstock
Stock prices market chart by RRice via Shutterstock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) is a leading provider of EDA software, hardware, and intellectual property used in the design of advanced semiconductor chips and systems. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company serves a broad customer base spanning semiconductor firms, hyperscalers, and system companies, enabling end-to-end chip design, verification, and system analysis. Cadence has a market cap of $114.8 billion.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Cadence Design Systems fits the label perfectly, with its market cap above $100 billion, underscoring its scale, influence, and leadership within the software-application and electronic design automation industry.

This stock is gaining momentum, hitting a fresh 52-week high of $416.69, reached on June 2. However, it has gained 37.3% over the past three months, which is below the broader State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK42.1% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, CDNS has surged 42.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLK’s 70.2% gains. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of Cadence rose 33.2%, compared to XLK’s 37.7% increase over the same time frame. 

While the stock has seen significant volatility over the past year, it has gained momentum this year, trading consistently above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-April.

www.barchart.com

Cadence Design Systems stock has been rising in 2026 as investors increasingly view the company as one of the biggest software beneficiaries of the global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom. Strong demand for advanced chip design tools, accelerating AI-driven semiconductor development, and rising data center investments have fueled optimism around Cadence’s long-term growth outlook.

In its Q1 2026 results, the company reported revenue growth of 18.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.5 billion, while non-GAAP EPS climbed to $1.96 from $1.57 a year earlier. Management also raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $6.13 billion to $6.23 billion and highlighted a solid $8 billion backlog driven by robust AI-related demand.

Moreover, Cadence has outperformed when compared to its rival, ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS), which gained 13.3% over the past 52 weeks and 11% on a YTD basis. 

Analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 23 analysts covering it, while the stock has already surged past the mean price target of $386.38


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ANSS 374.30 -18.42 -4.69%
Ansys Inc
XLK 198.21 +2.45 +1.25%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
CDNS 416.39 +2.23 +0.54%
Cadence Design Sys

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Dear Microsoft Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 2
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft Stock Is Up Nearly 30% From Its March Lows, But You Shouldn’t Sell MSFT Just Yet
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Dell Stock Could Be Worth 30% More - Based on Strong AI Demand and FCF
A pile of medical bills with an open wallet by volgariver via Adobe Stock 4
A Couple Thought They Were Stuck With a $70,000 Medical Bill. Then They Found a Little-Known Tool Hidden Deep in Their Health Plan Documents.
Costco Wholesale Corp outside the warehouse by- Bing-Jhen Hong via iStock 5
Costco Just Reported 'Record-Breaking' Gas Sales. COST Stock Is Falling Anyway.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.