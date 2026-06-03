Cadence Design Systems Stock: Is CDNS Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. ( CDNS ) is a leading provider of EDA software, hardware, and intellectual property used in the design of advanced semiconductor chips and systems. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company serves a broad customer base spanning semiconductor firms, hyperscalers, and system companies, enabling end-to-end chip design, verification, and system analysis. Cadence has a market cap of $114.8 billion .

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Cadence Design Systems fits the label perfectly, with its market cap above $100 billion, underscoring its scale, influence, and leadership within the software-application and electronic design automation industry.

This stock is gaining momentum, hitting a fresh 52-week high of $416.69 , reached on June 2. However, it has gained 37.3% over the past three months, which is below the broader State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 42.1% returns over the same time frame.

In the longer term, CDNS has surged 42.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLK’s 70.2% gains. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of Cadence rose 33.2%, compared to XLK’s 37.7% increase over the same time frame.

While the stock has seen significant volatility over the past year, it has gained momentum this year, trading consistently above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-April.

Cadence Design Systems stock has been rising in 2026 as investors increasingly view the company as one of the biggest software beneficiaries of the global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom. Strong demand for advanced chip design tools, accelerating AI-driven semiconductor development, and rising data center investments have fueled optimism around Cadence’s long-term growth outlook.

In its Q1 2026 results, the company reported revenue growth of 18.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.5 billion , while non-GAAP EPS climbed to $1.96 from $1.57 a year earlier. Management also raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $6.13 billion to $6.23 billion and highlighted a solid $8 billion backlog driven by robust AI-related demand.

Moreover, Cadence has outperformed when compared to its rival, ANSYS, Inc. ( ANSS ), which gained 13.3% over the past 52 weeks and 11% on a YTD basis.