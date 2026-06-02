Blackstone Stock: Is BX Underperforming the Financial Sector?

With a market cap of $86.9 billion , Blackstone Inc. ( BX ) is a global alternative asset manager and financial advisory firm with offices across Asia, Europe, North America, and Central America. It operates through four key segments - Real Estate; Private Equity; Hedge Fund Solutions; and Credit & Insurance, investing on behalf of institutional and individual clients across asset classes and geographies.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Blackstone fits this criterion perfectly. The firm specializes in a wide range of strategies, including opportunistic real estate, large and mid-cap buyouts, credit investments, hedge fund solutions, and growth equity, targeting companies with enterprise values between $500 million and $5 billion.

Shares of the New York-based company have fallen 39.6% from its 52-week high of $190.09 . Blackstone’s shares have dipped marginally over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) marginal gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, BX stock is down 25.5% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLF’s 6% dip. Moreover, shares of the asset management giant have decreased 17.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s marginal return over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since October last year. In addition, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since February.

Blackstone reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23, with distributable EPS of $1.36 beating the consensus estimate and fee-related earnings of $1.55 billion ($1.26 per share) exceeding expectations. The company also reported total AUM of $1.30 trillion, above the consensus, while fee-earning AUM increased to $937.6 billion and net management and advisory fees rose to $2.13 billion. However, the stock fell 5.7% on that day.

In contrast, BX stock has performed weaker than its rival, BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ). BlackRock’s shares have declined 4.7% on a YTD basis and gained 4.2% over the past 52 weeks,