Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Blackstone Stock: Is BX Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash

With a market cap of $86.9 billion,  Blackstone Inc. (BX)  is a global alternative asset manager and financial advisory firm with offices across Asia, Europe, North America, and Central America. It operates through four key segments - Real Estate; Private Equity; Hedge Fund Solutions; and Credit & Insurance, investing on behalf of institutional and individual clients across asset classes and geographies. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Blackstone fits this criterion perfectly. The firm specializes in a wide range of strategies, including opportunistic real estate, large and mid-cap buyouts, credit investments, hedge fund solutions, and growth equity, targeting companies with enterprise values between $500 million and $5 billion.

Shares of the New York-based company have fallen 39.6% from its 52-week high of $190.09. Blackstone’s shares have dipped marginally over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) marginal gain over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, BX stock is down 25.5% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLF’s 6% dip. Moreover, shares of the asset management giant have decreased 17.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s marginal return over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since October last year. In addition, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since February.

www.barchart.com

Blackstone reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results on Apr. 23, with distributable EPS of $1.36 beating the consensus estimate and fee-related earnings of $1.55 billion ($1.26 per share) exceeding expectations. The company also reported total AUM of $1.30 trillion, above the consensus, while fee-earning AUM increased to $937.6 billion and net management and advisory fees rose to $2.13 billion. However, the stock fell 5.7% on that day.

In contrast, BX stock has performed weaker than its rival, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). BlackRock’s shares have declined 4.7% on a YTD basis and gained 4.2% over the past 52 weeks, 

Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic on BX. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 22 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $144.24 is a premium of 23.2% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BLK 1,018.96 -1.77 -0.17%
Blackrock Inc
XLF 51.46 +0.03 +0.06%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
BX 114.91 -2.03 -1.74%
Blackstone Inc

Most Popular News

Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 1
A $5 Billion Reason to Buy Salesforce Stock Now
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
As Nvidia Announces New AI PCs, Dell Stock Could Be a Big Winner
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
NVDA Stock Alert: What to Know as Nvidia Debuts New Chips for PCs
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Muted as Investors Parse Middle East Developments, U.S. JOLTS Report in Focus
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 5
Fluence Energy Stock Is Soaring. Its Helping Nvidia Power a New Wave of Data Centers
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.