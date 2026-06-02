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Hogs Rallying on Tuesday, as Cutout Strength Kicks In

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with 55 cent to $1.50 gains at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.75 on Tuesday morning, up 92 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 11 cents on May 29 at $91.51. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was up $2.53 at $102.28 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 476,000 head. That is up 12,461 head from the same Monday last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $95.575, up $0.550,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $101.350, up $1.500

Aug 26 Hogs are at $98.575, up $0.975,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 101.575 +1.725 +1.73%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 95.725 +0.700 +0.74%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 98.800 +1.200 +1.23%
Lean Hogs

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