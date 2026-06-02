Hogs Rallying on Tuesday, as Cutout Strength Kicks In

Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with 55 cent to $1.50 gains at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.75 on Tuesday morning, up 92 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 11 cents on May 29 at $91.51.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was up $2.53 at $102.28 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 476,000 head. That is up 12,461 head from the same Monday last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $95.575, up $0.550,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $101.350, up $1.500