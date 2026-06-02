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Corn Extending Losses on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318

Corn futures are continuing the weakness into Tuesday, with pressure lead in the new crops. Contracts are down 2 ¾ to 5 cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 2 ¼ cents at $4.05 1/4.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 93% of the US corn crop planted as of May 31, 1 percentage point ahead of normal. Emergence was at 76% of the expected area, 2% faster than normal. The initial corn crop rating came in a 67% good/excellent, coming in below the 70% estimate from a Reuters survey of analysts and 2% below the year prior. That was a 371 rating on the Brugler500 index (100-500 point scale of the 5 USDA categories), which was a 3-year low and the third lowest initial rating in the last 13 years.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows ½ inches across much of the Western Corn Belt, west of the Mississippi River. East of that line is looking at less than an inches of rainfall.

The monthly Grain Crushing report from NASS showed 427.68 mbu of corn used for ethanol production in April, a 9.9% drop from March but 1.05% larger yr/yr. Marketing year corn grind is 3.653 bbu, up 25 mbu from the same period last year.

A couple South Korean importers purchased an estimated 120,000 to 136,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.41 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.05 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.49, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.68, down 4 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.20 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 467-4 -5-0 -1.06%
Corn
ZCU26 448-4 -4-2 -0.94%
Corn
ZCN26 440-4 -3-4 -0.79%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3042 -0.0462 -1.06%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0455 -0.0309 -0.76%
US Corn Price Idx

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