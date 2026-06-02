How Is Prologis’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

San Francisco-based Prologis, Inc. (PLD) is the world's largest industrial real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in the ownership, development, and management of logistics facilities that support global supply chains. With a vast portfolio of warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment hubs located near major population centers and transportation corridors, the company plays a critical role in the movement of goods worldwide.

Benefiting from long-term trends such as e-commerce growth, supply chain modernization, and increasing demand for logistics infrastructure, Prologis has established itself as a dominant player in the industrial real estate sector and a favorite among income and growth-oriented investors alike. Prologis currently has a market capitalization of approximately $129.61 billion. Companies with market values above $10 billion are generally classified as large-cap stocks, and Prologis comfortably falls within that category. The company's sizable valuation reflects its extensive portfolio of logistics properties and its significant presence in the global industrial real estate market.

Despite its leading position in the industrial real estate sector, Prologis shares have faced some near-term pressure. Over the past three months, the stock has slipped 2.4%, underperforming the broader real estate sector, as represented by the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE), which declined a more modest 1.6% during the same period. After climbing to a 52-week high of $147.93 on May 26, the stock has pulled back roughly 5.9%, reflecting a period of profit-taking following its recent advance.

The longer-term picture, however, remains more constructive. Over the past 12 months, Prologis shares have gained 28%, significantly outperforming XLRE's 3.5% return. The stock has also delivered solid gains in 2026, rising 9.1% year to date (YTD) compared to the ETF's 7.2% advance. While the recent pullback has weighed on short-term performance, Prologis has continued to outperform the broader real estate sector over both the one-year and year-to-date periods.

Prologis' chart continues to paint a positive picture. The stock has remained above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since August of last year, signaling that its upward momentum has largely stayed intact. While shares have experienced some short-term pullbacks along the way, the stock's ability to hold above these key technical levels suggests that the broader uptrend remains firmly in place.

Prologis reinforced its operational strength when it reported first-quarter 2026 results on Apr. 16, delivering better-than-expected earnings and revenue that helped lift shares 2.1% in the following trading session. The industrial REIT posted Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) of $1.50 per share, exceeding Wall Street's estimate of $1.48 and improving from $1.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed to $2.30 billion, supported by a 6.9% year-over-year increase in rental revenue to $2.13 billion.

Beyond the headline numbers, the quarter highlighted the resilience of Prologis' portfolio and the continued demand for logistics real estate. The company signed a record 64 million square feet of leases during the quarter, maintained a healthy average occupancy rate of 95.3%, and achieved a strong net effective rent change of 31.9%. Together, these metrics underscore the company's ability to generate steady growth while capitalizing on favorable supply-demand dynamics across its logistics network.

Prologis has also held an edge over industry peer First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR). While First Industrial Realty shares have gained 19.7% over the past year and 3.5% so far in 2026, Prologis has delivered stronger performance over both periods, underscoring its resilience and investor appeal within the industrial real estate sector.

Analysts remain broadly optimistic about Prologis' prospects. The stock currently carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating based on recommendations from 23 Wall Street analysts, reflecting continued confidence in the company's business model and long-term growth potential. While the shares have already delivered solid gains, the average analyst price target of $152.80 still points to roughly 9.6% upside from current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees additional room for the stock to move higher.