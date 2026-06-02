How Is Gilead Sciences's Stock Performance Compared to Other Healthcare Stocks

Foster City, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ) discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $166.9 billion and provides Biktarvy, Descovy, Genvoya, Odefsey, Sunlenca, Symtuza, and Yeztugo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in patients, as well as other related drugs.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” GILD fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the general drug manufacturers industry.

However, the stock currently trades 16.7% below its 52-week high of $157.29 recorded on Feb. 11. GILD has declined 12% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 7.7% fall during the same time frame.

In the longer term, GILD has delivered a different performance. The stock rose 19.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming 11.5% rise of XLV over the same period. GILD has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year and below its 50-day moving average since the end of May.

On May 7, GILD stock declined 1.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $2.03, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Gilead expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.05 per share to a loss of $0.65 per share.

When stacked against its rival, Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) has grown 14.2% over the past year , underperforming GILD.