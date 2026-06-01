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Boston Scientific Stock: Is BSX Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Boston Scientific Corp_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Boston Scientific Corp_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $71.8 billion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices and therapies. The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company specializes in creating highly engineered medical technologies used across a broad spectrum of subspecialties to diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological, and urological conditions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BSX fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical devices industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its "category leadership" strategy, which focuses heavily on high-growth, procedure-heavy medical fields where it can establish dominant, clinically differentiated positions rather than attempting to be a generalist hospital supplier.

Despite its notable strength, this healthcare company has slipped 56.2% from its 52-week high of $109.50, reached on Sep. 9, 2025. Moreover, shares of BSX have declined 37.6% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV7.7% drop during the same time frame.

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In the longer term, BSX has fallen 54.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging XLV's 11.5% uptick over the same time period. Additionally, on a YTD basis, shares of BSX are down 49.7%, compared to XLV’s 4.5% loss.

To confirm its bearish trend, BSX has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-November 2025, with slight fluctuations, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since early December. 

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On Apr. 24, shares of BSX fell 5.5% after its Q1 earnings release, despite posting better-than-expected results. The company’s revenue rose 11.6% year-over-year to $5.2 billion and marginally surpassed the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS reached $0.80, which also came in ahead of analyst estimates. However, investor confidence was shaken as the company lowered its full-year outlook due to intensifying cardiac market competition. 

In the competitive arena of medical devices, BSX has also lagged its rival, Stryker Corporation (SYK), which dropped 21.7% over the past 52 weeks and 14.8% on a YTD basis. 

Despite BSX’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 31 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $81.44 suggests a 69.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 147.84 -1.63 -1.09%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
SYK 299.46 -5.63 -1.85%
Stryker Corp
BSX 47.98 -0.33 -0.68%
Boston Scientific Corp

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