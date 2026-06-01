FedEx Freight Stock Starts Trading June 1 as a Member of the S&P 500. How to Play FDXF Here.

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FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) long-awaited breakup is officially here, and Wall Street is paying close attention. On June 1, FedEx Freight Holding Company begins trading independently under the ticker FDXF while simultaneously entering the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), an unusually fast-track inclusion that immediately puts the new trucking giant on the radar of institutional investors and index funds.

The spin-off gives investors direct exposure to one of North America’s largest less-than-truckload (LTL) freight operators at a time when freight pricing conditions are beginning to improve after a prolonged downturn.

FedEx announced plans in December 2024 to spin off FedEx Freight into a standalone public company, separating its leading LTL transportation business from the broader FedEx organization. The new company will include FedEx Custom Critical, LTL Select, and other operations within the FedEx Freight segment.

Now the big question is whether FedEx Freight can command the premium valuation multiples enjoyed by best-in-class trucking peers, or whether execution risks and cyclical freight demand will keep the stock grounded in its early days as a standalone company.

About FedEx Freight Stock

FedEx Freight is the newly independent LTL trucking company spun off from FedEx Corporation on June 1. The company is the largest LTL carrier in North America, serving industrial, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare customers through a broad transportation network focused on speed, reliability, and premium freight services.

The CEO of the newly independent FedEx Freight company will be John A. Smith , a longtime FedEx executive who previously served as chief operating officer for FedEx’s U.S. and Canada operations. His appointment became effective upon the completion of the FedEx Freight spin-off today on June 1, 2026. R. Brad Martin, vice chairman of the FedEx board, will serve as chairman of FedEx Freight’s board.

Moreover, under the terms of the spin-off, FedEx shareholders received one share of FedEx Freight common stock for every two shares of FedEx they owned as of the May 15, 2026, record date, with FedEx initially distributing 80.1% of the new company to shareholders while retaining a 19.9% stake that it plans to monetize over time.

The debut has generated strong investor interest as Wall Street increasingly views standalone LTL companies as deserving premium valuation multiples compared with diversified transportation firms.

Additionally, FedEx Freight enters the public markets with ambitious medium-term financial targets. Management expects current year revenue of $8.7 billion and adjusted operating income of roughly $1.1 billion, while targeting annual revenue growth of 4% to 6% and core profit growth of 10% to 12% over the medium term. The company is also aiming for operating margins near 12%, supported by improving freight pricing conditions, automation initiatives, and network optimization efforts.

Industry fundamentals have recently improved as weaker carriers exit the market and freight capacity tightens, creating a potentially favorable backdrop for the newly independent trucking giant.

What Do Analysts Expect for FedEx Freight Stock?

Wall Street analysts broadly view FedEx Freight’s debut as one of the most compelling transportation spin-offs in years, largely because the business is now being separated from FedEx’s broader operations and can be valued more like a pure-play less-than-truckload trucking company.

JPMorgan recently upgraded FedEx to “Overweight” from “Neutral” ahead of the spin-off. JPMorgan expects the standalone FedEx Freight business to initially trade at a slight discount to other LTL trucking peers due to transition risks, but sees potential for valuation expansion as the company executes on technology and commercial growth initiatives.

However, BMO Capital Markets noted that successful execution and maintaining premium service levels will be critical if FedEx Freight hopes to justify a valuation premium similar to industry leaders.