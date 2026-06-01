Hogs Mixed at Midday

Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures are mixed with contracts 55 cents higher to 75 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.83 on Monday morning, up $1.01 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 48 cents on May 28 at $91.40.

Managed money continues to liquidate their once large net long position in lean hog futures and options, cutting another 20,728 contracts to a net long of just 12,985 contracts. That is the smallest net long since August 2024.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up $1.24 at $100.69 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week at 2.143 million head. That is down 7,313 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $95.100, down $0.750,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $100.050, up $0.550