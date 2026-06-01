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Cotton Posting Monday AM Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash
Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash

Cotton prices are up 63 to 87 points so far on Monday after gapping higher overnight, Futures were down 10 to 62 points in the front months, with other contracts up 6 to 26 points. July was down 127 points last week, with December up 26 points. The US dollar index was $0.044 lower at $98.925. Crude Oil was a pressure factor, down $1.14/bbl, money was flowing out ahead of the weekend. However the proposed agreement between the US and Iran was not yet agreed to, as President Trump sent a revised proposal back over the weekend.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money cutting back 7,845 contracts of futures and options from their net long in cotton as of Tuesday, taking it to 54,200 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 153,622 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/21. That was a 4-week high. Vietnam was the buyer of 48,800 RB, with Pakistan in for 41,300 RB and 24,900 RB sold to China. There was also 112,041 RB in new crop sales in that week, back down from last week. Pakistan was the buyer of 68,300 RB, with 26,100 RB sold to Mexico. Shipments were tallied at 317,706 RB, a 3-week high. Vietnam was the top destination of 101,600 RB, with 70,900 RB headed to Pakistan.

The Cotlook A Index was down 125 on 5/28 at 86.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 257 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 225,516 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points on Thursday at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 76.15, down 62 points, currently up 67 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 79.59, up 6 points, currently up 87 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 80.72, up 13 points, currently up 81 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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CTV26 78.15s -0.10 -0.13%
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