Is Booking Holdings Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a leader in online travel and hospitality services, operating brands like Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Kayak, and OpenTable. Valued at $129.7 billion by market cap, the companyoffers a platform that allows to make travel reservations, as well as accommodation reservations, rentals cars, airline tickets, and vacation packages.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and BKNG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the travel services industry. BKNG’s portfolio of brands has made it a leader in online travel. Its global reach and strong brand recognition help capture market share and drive customer loyalty.

Despite its notable strength, BKNG slipped 28.3% from its 52-week high of $233.58, achieved on Jul. 8, 2025. Over the past three months, BKNG stock declined 1.3% underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 19% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of BKNG fell 21.8% on a YTD basis and dipped 23.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 16.1% and 41.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, BKNG has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since late April, with minor fluctuations.

On Apr. 28, BKNG shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.14 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.10. The company’s revenue was $5.53 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $5.50 billion.

In the competitive arena of travel services, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has taken the lead over BKNG, showing resilience with a 20.3% loss on a YTD basis and a 34.7% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on BKNG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 37 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $222.78 suggests a potential upside of 33.1% from current price levels.