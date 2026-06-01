Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Booking Holdings Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Booking Holdings Inc office by-tupungato via iStock
Booking Holdings Inc office by-tupungato via iStock

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a leader in online travel and hospitality services, operating brands like Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Kayak, and OpenTable. Valued at $129.7 billion by market cap, the companyoffers a platform that allows to make travel reservations, as well as accommodation reservations, rentals cars, airline tickets, and vacation packages.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and BKNG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the travel services industry. BKNG’s portfolio of brands has made it a leader in online travel. Its global reach and strong brand recognition help capture market share and drive customer loyalty. 

Despite its notable strength, BKNG slipped 28.3% from its 52-week high of $233.58, achieved on Jul. 8, 2025. Over the past three months, BKNG stock declined 1.3% underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX19% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of BKNG fell 21.8% on a YTD basis and dipped 23.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 16.1% and 41.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, BKNG has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since late April, with minor fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 28, BKNG shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.14 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.10. The company’s revenue was $5.53 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $5.50 billion.

In the competitive arena of travel services, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has taken the lead over BKNG, showing resilience with a 20.3% loss on a YTD basis and a 34.7% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on BKNG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 37 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $222.78 suggests a potential upside of 33.1% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,972.62 +55.15 +0.20%
Nasdaq Composite
EXPE 225.79 -1.76 -0.77%
Expedia Group Inc
BKNG 167.43 -2.39 -1.41%
Booking Holdings

Most Popular News

OS ANGELES, CA_ November 20, 2016 Businessman Mark Cuban at the 2016 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre, LA Live by Featureflash Photo Agency 1
Billionaire Mark Cuban Asks Why Insurance Companies Pay $2,500 for an MRI When ‘a Center Down the Street’ Only Charges $350
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 2
The Quantum Computing Boom Is Back. IBM Proves It Is the Smartest Stock to Buy
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 3
Palantir vs. Snowflake: Only 1 AI Software Stock Looks Strong for the Next Decade
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron Isn’t Nvidia. It’s Time to Take Your Foot Off the Gas with MU Stock.
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 5
Barclays Says Sandisk’s New AI Contracts Could Change the Memory Industry
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.