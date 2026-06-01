Elevance Health Stock: Is ELV Underperforming the Health Care Sector?

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) operates as a health benefits company providing health insurance and related services. Valued at $85.4 billion by market cap, the company provides health, dental, vision, and pharmacy benefits, as well as life insurance, and disability insurance benefits dedicated to address healthcare disparities.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ELV perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the healthcare plans industry. ELV’s competitive advantage stems from its scale and brand strength. Serving 45.2 million medical members and holding exclusive rights to market Blue Cross Blue Shield in its largest markets, ELV benefits from strong brand recognition, robust network assets, and deep local-market expertise. This combination enhances its positioning across national accounts and other key customer segments.

Despite its notable strength, ELV slipped 3.6% from its 52-week high of $408, achieved on May 20. Over the past three months, ELV stock gained 22.9%, outperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 6.7% losses during the same time frame.

ELV shares rose 12.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLV’s 3.4% decline in 2026. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLV’s 13.7% returns over the past year.

To confirm the recent bullish trend, ELV has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late April. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April, with minor fluctuations.

On Apr. 22, ELV reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed up by 5.5% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $12.58 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $10.68. The company’s revenue was $49.5 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $47.7 billion. ELV expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $26.75.

ELV’s rival, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 15.2% gain on a YTD basis and a 27.6% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on ELV’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $400.55 suggests a potential upside of 1.9% from current price levels.