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Intuitive Surgical Stock: Is ISRG Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Intuitive Surgical Inc laptop- by monticello via Shutterstock
Intuitive Surgical Inc laptop- by monticello via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $175.4 billion, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is a leading medical technology company that pioneered robotic-assisted surgery. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company develops robotic systems that help surgeons perform minimally invasive procedures with greater precision, control, and visualization. Its flagship product, the da Vinci Surgical System, is the most widely adopted robotic surgery platform in the world and is used across specialties such as urology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and colorectal procedures.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." ISRG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical instruments & supplies industry. 

However, the stock has retreated 29.7% from its 52-week high of $603.88 touched on Jan. 7. Shares of ISRG have declined 15.7% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV6.7% dip.

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ISRG stock has declined 25.1% on a YTD basis, underperforming the XLV’s 3.4% increase. In the longer term, shares of ISRG fell 23% over the past year, underperforming XLV’s 13.7% returns over the same period.

ISRG has been trading mostly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January 2026. 

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Intuitive Surgical has trailed the broader market over the past year largely because investors became concerned about slowing growth expectations, valuation pressure, tariffs, and rising competition in robotic surgery despite the company continuing to deliver solid operational results. 

Its rival, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), has declined 3.6% in 2026 and gained 8.2% over the past year, outperforming ISRG during both periods.

Among the 30 analysts covering the ISRG stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $580.81 suggests a 36.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 149.47 -1.41 -0.93%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
BDX 147.12 -1.29 -0.87%
Becton Dickinson and Company
ISRG 424.64 +1.01 +0.24%
Intuitive Surg Inc

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