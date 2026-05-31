Is RTX Corporation Stock Outperforming the Dow?

RTX Corporation (RTX) is an aerospace and defense company based in Arlington, Virginia. It provides systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $241.9 billion and operates through Collins Aerospace (Collins), Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon segments.

Companies with a market cap of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as "mega-cap stocks." RTX firmly belongs in that category. The company's competitive advantage comes from its scale, technological expertise, and deep relationships with major customers such as Boeing, Airbus, the U.S. Department of Defense, and allied governments.

However, the stock currently trades 16.2% below its 52-week high of $214.50 recorded on Mar 3. RTX has declined 11.3% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI) 4.2% return over the same time frame.

In 2026, the stock dipped 2%, lagging behind DOWI’s 6.2% rise. However, RTX stock rallied 35.2% over the past 52 weeks, comfortably outpacing the index’s 21.2% return over the same period.

Additionally, the stock dipped below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages in mid-April, indicating a downtrend.

RTX has outperformed the broader market over the past year due to commercial aerospace recovery, improving profitability, and a massive order backlog that provides long-term revenue visibility. A major driver has been rising global defense spending amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

When stacked against its closest peer, GE Aerospace (GE) has climbed 32.9% over the past year, lagging behind RTX’s returns.

Wall Street continues to view the stock favorably. Among the 25 analysts tracking RTX, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Plus, its mean price target of $215.43 suggests 19.9% upside potential from current price levels.