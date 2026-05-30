Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Caterpillar Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Caterpillar Inc_ sign on building-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Caterpillar Inc_ sign on building-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $403.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, engines, turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives, serving customers in the United States and around the world. It also supports customers through financing, insurance, parts distribution, and digital services.

Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Caterpillar fits right into that category. Through its Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation segments, the company delivers a broad portfolio of machinery, components, and technology solutions, including autonomous systems and fleet management services.

Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company have fallen nearly 6% from its 52-week high of $931.35. Caterpillar’s shares have increased 17.9% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) nearly 19% gain over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, the heavy equipment manufacturer's shares have surged 150.6% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing NASX’s 41.2% return over the same time frame. Moreover, CAT stock is up 52.9% on a YTD basis, compared to NASX’s 16.1% rise.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Caterpillar climbed 9.9% on Apr. 30 after the company reported strong Q1 2026 results with sales and revenues rising 22% year-over-year to $17.4 billion, driven by $2.3 billion in higher sales volume and $426 million in favorable price realization. Investor sentiment was further boosted by adjusted EPS of $5.54, up from $4.25 a year earlier, and management's comments highlighting robust order activity and a record backlog.

In comparison, rival Deere & Company (DE) has lagged behind CAT stock. DE stock has increased 16.5% on a YTD basis and 6.7% over the past 52 weeks

Despite the stock’s strong performance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on CAT. It has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $936.95 is a premium of 6.6% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DE 542.18 +3.18 +0.59%
Deere & Company
$NASX 26,972.62 +55.15 +0.20%
Nasdaq Composite
CAT 875.87 -11.80 -1.33%
Caterpillar Inc

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Palantir vs. Snowflake: Only 1 AI Software Stock Looks Strong for the Next Decade
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Micron Isn’t Nvidia. It’s Time to Take Your Foot Off the Gas with MU Stock.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 3
Qualcomm Stock Just Hit New Record Highs. Investors Can Thank a ByteDance Deal.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons Why AMD Stock Is Guaranteed to Beat Nvidia
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Unusual Options Activity in Key ETFs Unveils 3 Trade Ideas Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.