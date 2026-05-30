Is Caterpillar Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $403.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, engines, turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives, serving customers in the United States and around the world. It also supports customers through financing, insurance, parts distribution, and digital services.
Companies valued over $200 billion are generally described as “mega-cap” stocks, and Caterpillar fits right into that category. Through its Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation segments, the company delivers a broad portfolio of machinery, components, and technology solutions, including autonomous systems and fleet management services.
Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company have fallen nearly 6% from its 52-week high of $931.35. Caterpillar’s shares have increased 17.9% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) nearly 19% gain over the same time frame.
In the longer term, the heavy equipment manufacturer's shares have surged 150.6% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing NASX’s 41.2% return over the same time frame. Moreover, CAT stock is up 52.9% on a YTD basis, compared to NASX’s 16.1% rise.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
Shares of Caterpillar climbed 9.9% on Apr. 30 after the company reported strong Q1 2026 results with sales and revenues rising 22% year-over-year to $17.4 billion, driven by $2.3 billion in higher sales volume and $426 million in favorable price realization. Investor sentiment was further boosted by adjusted EPS of $5.54, up from $4.25 a year earlier, and management's comments highlighting robust order activity and a record backlog.
In comparison, rival Deere & Company (DE) has lagged behind CAT stock. DE stock has increased 16.5% on a YTD basis and 6.7% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s strong performance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on CAT. It has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $936.95 is a premium of 6.6% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.