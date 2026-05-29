Cotton Closes Mixed on Friday

Cotton futures were down 10 to 62 points in the front months, with other contracts up 6 to 26 points. July was down 127 points this week, with December up 26 points. The US dollar index was $0.044 lower at $98.925. Crude Oil was a pressure factor, down $1.14/bbl, money was flowing out ahead of the weekend, with the President looking over the proposed agreement between the US and Iran.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money cutting back 7,845 contracts of futures and options from their net long in cotton as of Tuesday, taking it to 54,200 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 153,622 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/21. That was a 4-week high. Vietnam was the buyer of 48,800 RB, with Pakistan in for 41,300 RB and 24,900 RB sold to China. There was also 112,041 RB in new crop sales in that week, back down from last week. Pakistan was the buyer of 68,300 RB, with 26,100 RB sold to Mexico. Shipments were tallied at 317,706 RB, a 3-week high. Vietnam was the top destination of 101,600 RB, with 70,900 RB headed to Pakistan.

The Cotlook A Index was down 125 on 5/28 at 86.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 257 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 225,516 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points on Thursday at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 76.15, down 62 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 79.59, up 6 points,