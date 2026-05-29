Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

SOFI Stock Pops Following SoFi's Stablecoin Announcement. What to Know.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) recently launched SoFiUSD, a bank-issued stablecoin that is now available for its members to buy, sell, hold, and convert directly within the SoFi app. 

The launch is significant given it’s the first time a U.S. national bank-issued stablecoin has been made available on a banking platform. 

SoFiUSD is valued at 1:1 for U.S. dollars and operates on the Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Solana (SOLUSD) blockchains, with SoFi Bank maintaining all the assets to support the stablecoin.

Despite recent gains, SOFI shares are still down more than 35% versus their year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of Stablecoin Announcement for SOFI Stock

SoFiUSD launch is bullish for SOFI stock, as it gives the fintech firm a first-mover advantage in a market that’s rapidly gaining regulatory legitimacy. 

The GENIUS Act, which was signed into law last year, established a federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins, giving federally chartered banks a clearer path to enter the market.

Total stablecoin market cap has already crossed $320 billion — and SoFi Technologies, backed by its federal bank charter, is uniquely positioned to capture a slice of that growing pie. 

Future capabilities outlined by the company include 24/7 cross-border payment transfer, stablecoin-powered remittance infrastructure, and institutional trading access through crypto exchange team-ups. 

All of these could meaningfully diversify and expand SOFI’s sales streams well beyond traditional lending. 

SOFI Shares Are Attractively Priced At Current Levels

The stablecoin announcement arrives on top of an already compelling financial foundation. 

In late April, SoFi posted its tenth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability on a 41% year-over-year increase in adjusted net revenue to a record $1.1 billion. 

Still, SOFI shares are currently trading at about 27x forward earnings — a huge discount to nearly 42x for fintech peer Robinhood (HOOD)

Crucially, SoFi Technologies ripped through its key moving averages (20-day and 50-day) on May 29, indicating bulls are now beginning to take back control from bears across multiple timeframes. 

Wall Street Sees Further Upside in SoFi Technologies

Investors should also note that Wall Street firms currently see SOFI stock as undervalued. 

According to Barchart, while the consensus rating on SoFi Technologies sits at “Hold,” the mean price target of $21.19 signals potential upside of another 17% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
^ETHUSD 2,012.390 -3.520 -0.17%
Ethereum - USD
SOFI 18.22 +1.25 +7.37%
Sofi Technologies Inc
^SOLUSD 81.9000 -0.1800 -0.22%
Solana - USD
HOOD 94.30 +9.46 +11.15%
Robinhood Markets Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 1
Qualcomm Stock Just Hit New Record Highs. Investors Can Thank a ByteDance Deal.
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 2
Palantir vs. Snowflake: Only 1 AI Software Stock Looks Strong for the Next Decade
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
2 Reasons Why AMD Stock Is Guaranteed to Beat Nvidia
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron Isn’t Nvidia. It’s Time to Take Your Foot Off the Gas with MU Stock.
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Unusual Options Activity in Key ETFs Unveils 3 Trade Ideas Here
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.