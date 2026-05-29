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A $20 Million Reason AeroVironment Stock Is Up 26% Over the Past 5 Days

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

AeroVironment (AVAV) stock rallied sharply on Thursday after the federal government announced a $20.2 million investment to expand the company’s manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama. That brought the stock's five-day performance to 26%.

The upward momentum helped AVAV break above its 50-day moving average (MA), indicating bullish momentum could continue in the near term. 

Despite recent gains, AeroVironment stock has been disappointing for investors in 2026, currently down about 45% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

What Government Backing Means for AeroVironment Stock

The government-backed expansion represents a tangible commitment to scaling AeroVironment’s production capabilities beyond prototypes and into repeatable, program-of-record manufacturing. 

AVAV’s Huntsville site is being designated as the integration and manufacturing hub for the Freedom Eagle-1 missile, directly connecting its physical capacity to the US Army’s low-rate and potential full-rate production plans. 

The expansion also ties into a broader $95.9 million missile programs award and strengthens AVAV's proximity to key decision-makers at Redstone Arsenal, where major missile and space programs are managed. 

Investors should also note that AVAV shares have a history of closing June with a more than 6.5% gain on average — a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive to own in the near term. 

Why Else Have AVAV Shares Been Rallying?

AeroVironment shares are also worth owning because the company has recently secured a separate $20 million contract from an Air Force research arm focused on next-gen ceramic and ceramic matrix composite materials for extreme defense and aerospace applications. 

This contract further diversifies the company’s revenue streams within the defense industrial base and positions it at the cutting edge of materials science for military use.

Plus, The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's administration is exploring funding deals with domestic drone companies. 

While AeroVironment wasn’t specifically named among the companies under direct consideration for debt and equity financing, it nonetheless benefited enormously from the sector-wide repricing this week. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on AeroVironment?

According to Wall Street analysts, AVAV stock is strongly positioned to rip higher from here over the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on AeroVironment sits at a “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $311 indicating potential upside of roughly 45% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AVAV 206.33 -8.06 -3.76%
Aerovironment Inc

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