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Hogs Falling Lower to Close Out May

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with losses of $1 to $2.17 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.82 on Thursday afternoon, down $1.65 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 34 cents on May 27 at $90.92. 

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 32,874 MT for the week ending on 5/21, back down from the week prior. Shipments were tallied at 33,491 MT, a calendar year low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up 91 cents at $100.02 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 476,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.413 million head. That is down 24,837 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $95.975, down $1.000,

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $99.950, down $2.175

Aug 26 Hogs are at $98.850, down $2.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEN26 99.500 -2.625 -2.57%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 95.850s -1.125 -1.16%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 98.350s -2.575 -2.55%
Lean Hogs

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