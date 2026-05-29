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Cisco Systems Stock: Is CSCO Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock

San Jose, California-based Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry. With a market cap of $471.7 billion, the company offers enterprise network security, software development, data collaboration, cloud computing, and other related services.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and CSCO definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance within the communication equipment industry. Cisco stands as a titan in the networking industry, bolstered by its formidable market share and brand reputation. Cisco's brand is synonymous with reliability and innovation in networking, cybersecurity, and collaboration products, which has helped it maintain a loyal customer base and attract new clients.

Despite its notable strength, CSCO slipped 1.8% from its 52-week high of $120.79, achieved on May 22. Over the past three months, CSCO stock gained 49.3%, outperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 34.7% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of CSCO rose 54% on a YTD basis and climbed 87.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLK’s YTD gains of 29.8% and 61.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, CSCO has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year.

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CSCO beat on strong AI infrastructure and campus networking demand, with double-digit growth from hyperscaler and enterprise orders and execution to manage memory costs. Raised guidance reflects accelerating adoption of AI-native networking, $1.9 billion in hyperscaler AI orders, an approximately $4 billion AI revenue target, over 40% growth in enterprise switching, and double-digit gains in WiFi 7 and new security products like Secure Access and Hypershield. Furthermore, management credited vertical integration and restructuring toward silicon, optics, security, and AI for stabilizing margins and positioning for further growth.

On May 13, CSCO reported its Q3 results, and its shares jumped 13.4% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.06 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.04. The company’s revenue was $15.8 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $15.6 billion. CSCO expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $4.27 to $4.29, and revenue ranging from $62.8 billion to $63 billion.

In the competitive arena of communication equipment, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has taken the lead over CSCO, showing resilience with a 59.1% uptick on a YTD basis and solid 116% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on CSCO’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $125.95 suggests a potential upside of 6.2% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CSCO 119.04 +0.40 +0.34%
Cisco Systems Inc
XLK 190.35 +3.50 +1.87%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
HPE 43.89 +5.68 +14.87%
Hewlett Packard Enterprise

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