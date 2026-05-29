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Is Merck & Co. Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Merck & Co Inc billboard-by monticello via Shutterstock
Merck & Co Inc billboard-by monticello via Shutterstock

Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is an international healthcare company that offers human health pharmaceuticals across various areas, including Keytruda, Keytruda Qlex, Welireg, Gardasil, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, Vaxneuvance, and other brands. Valued at a market cap of $297 billion, the company also provides veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services.

Companies with a market cap of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as “mega-cap stocks.” Jabil fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the general drug manufacturers industry. 

Despite its strength, MRK stock slipped 4.2% from its 52-week high of $125.14, reached on Feb. 25. The stock is down 3.2% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10% rise during the same time frame. 

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However, MRK has rallied the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 57.4% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 28.5% returns over the same time frame. 

MRK has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and also above its 50-day moving average since late May. 

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On Apr. 8, MRK stock rose 3.3% following the announcement of the company’s cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN), a clinical-stage oncology company, following the announcement of its definitive agreement to acquire Terns, which happened last month. The transaction was for $53 per share in cash, with an approximate equity value of $6.7 billion. This acquisition expands MRK’s presence in hematology with TERN-701 and further diversifies and strengthens its position in oncology solutions.

When stacked against its peer, Amgen Inc. (AMGN), MRK has outperformed. Over the past year, AMGN stock has surged 20.9%.  

Wall Street is taking a moderately optimistic stance on MRK. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $131.56 suggests 9.7% rebound potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,563.63 +43.27 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index
MRK 119.89 -0.35 -0.29%
Merck & Company
TERN 52.95 +0.02 +0.04%
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc
AMGN 336.48 +0.42 +0.12%
Amgen Inc

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