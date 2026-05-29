Is Merck & Co. Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) is an international healthcare company that offers human health pharmaceuticals across various areas, including Keytruda, Keytruda Qlex, Welireg, Gardasil, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, Vaxneuvance, and other brands. Valued at a market cap of $297 billion , the company also provides veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services.

Companies with a market cap of $200 billion or more are typically referred to as “mega-cap stocks.” Jabil fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the general drug manufacturers industry.

Despite its strength, MRK stock slipped 4.2% from its 52-week high of $125.14 , reached on Feb. 25. The stock is down 3.2% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10% rise during the same time frame.

However, MRK has rallied the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 57.4% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 28.5% returns over the same time frame.

MRK has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and also above its 50-day moving average since late May.

On Apr. 8, MRK stock rose 3.3% following the announcement of the company’s cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TERN ), a clinical-stage oncology company, following the announcement of its definitive agreement to acquire Terns, which happened last month. The transaction was for $53 per share in cash, with an approximate equity value of $6.7 billion. This acquisition expands MRK’s presence in hematology with TERN-701 and further diversifies and strengthens its position in oncology solutions.

When stacked against its peer, Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ), MRK has outperformed. Over the past year, AMGN stock has surged 20.9% .