Microsoft Stock: Is MSFT Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a key player in the computer industry. The company develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions. With a market cap of $3.1 trillion, Microsoft offers applications, extra cloud storage, and advanced security solutions serving customers worldwide.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and MSFT definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. Microsoft’s edge lies in diversification that hedges market volatility and creates economies of scope across segments. Strong brand equity supports pricing power across software, Xbox, and LinkedIn, while heavy R&D fuels leadership in AI, cloud, and quantum. Under Nadella’s growth mindset, a more empowered, agile culture is helping Microsoft attract and retain top talent.

Despite its notable strength, MSFT slipped 25.7% from its 52-week high of $555.45, achieved on Jul. 31, 2025. Over the past three months, MSFT stock has gained 5.7%, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 32.9% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of MSFT fell 14.1% on a YTD basis and dipped 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLK’s YTD gains of 28.1% and 58.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, Microsoft has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late April, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since early May.

On Apr. 29, MSFT shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS of $4.27 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.07. The company’s revenue was $82.9 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $81.4 billion.

In the competitive arena of software - infrastructure, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has taken the lead over MSFT, showing resilience with a marginal downtick on a YTD basis and 18.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on Microsoft’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 48 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $553.83 suggests a potential upside of 34.2% from current price levels.