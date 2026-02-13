Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Slips Lower into the Long Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Cotton futures posted Friday losses of 15 to 20 points at the close, as March held up for a 105 point gain on the week. Crude oil futures were down 3 cents per barrel on the day at $62.81. The US dollar index was down $0.067 to $96.770. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day. 

USDA’s Export Sales data has 8.034 million RB of cotton export commitments, which is 12% below last year. That is 71% of USDA’s revised export projection, back from the 88% average pace.  

CFTC data showed a total of 3,856 contracts added to the spec net short position in the week ending on 2/10. Managed money was net short 75,602 contracts as of Tuesday.

The Seam showed sales of 15,617 bales sold on 2/12, averaging 57.90 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 25 points higher on Thursday at 73.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,808 bales February 12, with the certified stocks level at 106,040 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed to 49.39 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 39 points from last week.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 62.11, down 18 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 64.13, down 20 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.82, down 16 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.13s -0.20 -0.31%
Cotton #2
CTH26 62.11s -0.18 -0.29%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 1
Cooler January CPI Signals an Inflation Thaw
Futuristic stock exchange scene with laptop, chart, numbers and CALL and PUT options by Open Studi0 via Shutterstock 2
Should You Bet on a Short Squeeze in SoundHound AI Stock Now?
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock 3
Cisco Systems Reports Lower Free Cash Flow - But, Is CSCO Stock a Buy Here?
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
Why Did Fastly Stock Rise So Much on Thursday? Barchart Explains.
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Edge Lower as AI Fears Linger
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot