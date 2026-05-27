LUNR Stock Wavers as NASA Selects Rivals Over Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) stock ended in the red on May 26 as NASA picked competitors Astrolab and Lunar Outpost for its Lunar Terrain Vehicle contracts under the Artemis program. However, it's worth noting that LUNR stock has successfully erased yesterday's losses today.

The broader context makes the selloff on Tuesday even more notable. Space stocks were broadly soaring on Tuesday in anticipation of SpaceX’s blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) on June 12.

Despite recent weakness, Intuitive Machines shares are trading well above the price at which they started 2026.

Why Does the NASA Announcement Matter for LUNR Stock?

The LTV contract loss is particularly significant because a senior Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, Andres Sheppard, had expressed immense confidence that Intuitive Machines would win the award.

Sheppard specifically cited that contract, which could have been worth up to $4.6 billion over time, as a major near-term catalyst when he raised the price target on LUNR shares to $43 just days ago.

In short, the space stock tumbled today mostly because the NASA decision demonstrated its solid position in lunar landers and delivery services doesn’t automatically translate into dominance across all segments of the Artemis ecosystem.

This makes Intuitive Machines premium price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of about 35x even harder to justify.

Should You Buy Intuitive Machines Shares?

From a fundamental standpoint, LUNR remains attractive; its management recently reiterated guidance for up to $1 billion in revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA this year.

Plus, contracts, including the IM-5 lunar exploration mission and participation in the Space Force’s Andromeda IDIQ program, with a combined ceiling value of $6.4 billion, offer multi-year visibility into revenue growth.

The recent acquisition of Lanteris, which expands Intuitive Machines’ footprint into high-margin space data and national security missions, further strengthens the firm’s long-term growth profile.

Note that Barchart has a “ 100% BUY ” opinion on Intuitive Machines shares, indicating technical momentum favors continued upside ahead.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Intuitive Machines

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street hasn’t thrown in the towel on Intuitive Machines.

According to Barhcart , the consensus rating on LUNR shares remains at “Moderate Buy” with the mean price target of $38.60 signaling potential for about a 10% upside from current levels.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.