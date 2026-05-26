BlackBerry Just Hit a New 52-Week High. Here's Why

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Blackberry (BB) stock extended gains to print a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning as investors continued to cheer a combination of bullish corporate updates.

The recent momentum has helped BB break above its key moving averages (MAs), signaling bulls are now firmly in control across multiple timeframes.

At the time of writing, Blackberry stock is up a whopping 170% versus its year-to-date low.

What’s Driving Blackberry Stock Higher

BB shares are ripping higher mostly because the firm’s management recently made an appearance at the 2026 CIBC Technology and Innovation Conference.

During the presentation, executives said Blackberry has officially entered a new phase of profitable growth.

For a market that had long viewed BB as a “stuck-in-the-mud” turnaround story transitioning away from smartphones, management’s remarks resonated heavily with institutional and retail investors.

Blackberry is in favor also because its QNX division recently reported 20% year-over-year revenue growth, hitting an all-time record of nearly $79 million with an exciting royalty backlog near $1 billion.

As the automotive and industrial industries increasingly pivot to physical AI, QNX is being seen as an essential underlying infrastructure layer.

This is positioning Blackberry strongly to benefit from the broader secular artificial intelligence investment cycle.

BB Shares Have Won a Federal Vote of Confidence

On the security front, BB recently confirmed that it has secured its 2026 FedRAMP Class D (High) recertification for its AtHoc platform.

This is the highest level of cloud security clearance given by the U.S. federal government, reinforcing that Blackberry is highly competitive for high-trust government and defense contracts.

Blackberry shares climbed to record levels because the FedRAMP announcement basically means clear visibility into future revenue for its Secure Communications segment.

Finally, management’s recent renewal of the share repurchase program, revealing plans of buying back nearly 29 million shares over the next 12 months, is helping sustain the bullish sentiment as well.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Blackberry

Despite the aforementioned positives, experts recommend caution in playing Blackberry at current levels, especially since its RSI at nearly 87 indicates extremely “overbought” conditions.