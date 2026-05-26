Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

BlackBerry Just Hit a New 52-Week High. Here's Why

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Blackberry (BB) stock extended gains to print a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning as investors continued to cheer a combination of bullish corporate updates. 

The recent momentum has helped BB break above its key moving averages (MAs), signaling bulls are now firmly in control across multiple timeframes. 

At the time of writing, Blackberry stock is up a whopping 170% versus its year-to-date low. 

www.barchart.com

What’s Driving Blackberry Stock Higher

BB shares are ripping higher mostly because the firm’s management recently made an appearance at the 2026 CIBC Technology and Innovation Conference.

During the presentation, executives said Blackberry has officially entered a new phase of profitable growth. 

For a market that had long viewed BB as a “stuck-in-the-mud” turnaround story transitioning away from smartphones, management’s remarks resonated heavily with institutional and retail investors.

Blackberry is in favor also because its QNX division recently reported 20% year-over-year revenue growth, hitting an all-time record of nearly $79 million with an exciting royalty backlog near $1 billion. 

As the automotive and industrial industries increasingly pivot to physical AI, QNX is being seen as an essential underlying infrastructure layer. 

This is positioning Blackberry strongly to benefit from the broader secular artificial intelligence investment cycle. 

BB Shares Have Won a Federal Vote of Confidence

On the security front, BB recently confirmed that it has secured its 2026 FedRAMP Class D (High) recertification for its AtHoc platform. 

This is the highest level of cloud security clearance given by the U.S. federal government, reinforcing that Blackberry is highly competitive for high-trust government and defense contracts. 

Blackberry shares climbed to record levels because the FedRAMP announcement basically means clear visibility into future revenue for its Secure Communications segment.  

Finally, management’s recent renewal of the share repurchase program, revealing plans of buying back nearly 29 million shares over the next 12 months, is helping sustain the bullish sentiment as well. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Blackberry

Despite the aforementioned positives, experts recommend caution in playing Blackberry at current levels, especially since its RSI at nearly 87 indicates extremely “overbought” conditions. 

The consensus rating on BB stock sits at “Hold” only, with the mean price objective of roughly $5 indicating potential downside of more than 40% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BB 8.42 +0.51 +6.45%
Blackberry Ltd

Most Popular News

Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock 1
Cattle Collapsed on Thursday. More Pain Could Be in Store.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Stock Is the Sleeping Giant of the AI Revolution. It’s Starting to Wake Up.
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Short Sellers Keep Placing Their Bets Against Micron Stock. Why They Think MU Will Stumble Soon.
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 4
A $2.6 Billion Reason to Buy Bloom Energy Stock Now
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 5
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.