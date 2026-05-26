As Other Companies Double Down on AI, Starbucks Is Jumping Ship. What It Means for SBUX Stock.

Starbucks (SBUX) stock closed in the red on Friday after the coffee company retired its AI-powered inventory counting tool across all North American stores.

The announcement arrives just nine months after SBUX deployed that system as a key component of CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” turnaround strategy.

At the time of writing, Starbucks stock is up about 20% versus the start of this year.

What AI Inventory Tool Failure Means for Starbucks Stock

While reverting to manual inventory counts ensures store-level consistency and avoids workflow disruptions, the retreat from NomadGo’s AI tool is fundamentally a bearish signal for SBUX stock.

Starbucks’ year-to-date gains have been premised on expectations that CEO Niccol’s turnaround plan would leverage technology to repair compressed North American operating margins.

The company’s margins have plummeted from 18% to just 9.9% due to heavy staffing-related investments.

Scrapping the AI tool forces reliance on labor-intensive manual counts, retiring a critical efficiency lever, and signaling that scaling AI in physical, real-world retail environments is proving a lot more difficult and costly than the market has priced in.

SBUX Shares Are Trading at a Significant Premium

Brian Niccol continues to pursue other AI-driven initiatives, including tools for sequencing drink orders and assisting baristas during peak periods, and has hired logistics executives to repair what current and former staff describe as a fragmented supply chain hampered by outdated systems.

SBUX is executing significant cost cuts as well, having announced more than 250 corporate layoffs for this summer, on top of nearly 2,000 eliminations last year.

But the broader investor concern isn’t about one failed AI tool; it’s about whether Starbucks can find a viable tech path to improving store-level efficiency without adding operational friction.

Starbucks shares sold off on the artificial intelligence retreat announcement, particularly because they’re trading at a premium forward multiple of about 44x earnings.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Starbucks?

Wall Street analysts also recommend caution in initiating a new position in SBUX shares at current levels.

While the consensus rating on Starbucks sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, the mean target of about $105 is roughly in line with the price at which it’s trading already.

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