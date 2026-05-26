Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

As Other Companies Double Down on AI, Starbucks Is Jumping Ship. What It Means for SBUX Stock.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
3 Starbucks cups by shaunl via iStock
3 Starbucks cups by shaunl via iStock

Starbucks (SBUX) stock closed in the red on Friday after the coffee company retired its AI-powered inventory counting tool across all North American stores. 

The announcement arrives just nine months after SBUX deployed that system as a key component of CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” turnaround strategy. 

At the time of writing, Starbucks stock is up about 20% versus the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

What AI Inventory Tool Failure Means for Starbucks Stock

While reverting to manual inventory counts ensures store-level consistency and avoids workflow disruptions, the retreat from NomadGo’s AI tool is fundamentally a bearish signal for SBUX stock.

Starbucks’ year-to-date gains have been premised on expectations that CEO Niccol’s turnaround plan would leverage technology to repair compressed North American operating margins. 

The company’s margins have plummeted from 18% to just 9.9% due to heavy staffing-related investments.

Scrapping the AI tool forces reliance on labor-intensive manual counts, retiring a critical efficiency lever, and signaling that scaling AI in physical, real-world retail environments is proving a lot more difficult and costly than the market has priced in. 

SBUX Shares Are Trading at a Significant Premium

Brian Niccol continues to pursue other AI-driven initiatives, including tools for sequencing drink orders and assisting baristas during peak periods, and has hired logistics executives to repair what current and former staff describe as a fragmented supply chain hampered by outdated systems.

SBUX is executing significant cost cuts as well, having announced more than 250 corporate layoffs for this summer, on top of nearly 2,000 eliminations last year. 

But the broader investor concern isn’t about one failed AI tool; it’s about whether Starbucks can find a viable tech path to improving store-level efficiency without adding operational friction.

Starbucks shares sold off on the artificial intelligence retreat announcement, particularly because they’re trading at a premium forward multiple of about 44x earnings. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Starbucks?

Wall Street analysts also recommend caution in initiating a new position in SBUX shares at current levels. 

While the consensus rating on Starbucks sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, the mean target of about $105 is roughly in line with the price at which it’s trading already. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SBUX 101.25 -1.86 -1.80%
Starbucks Corp

Most Popular News

Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock 1
Cattle Collapsed on Thursday. More Pain Could Be in Store.
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Short Sellers Keep Placing Their Bets Against Micron Stock. Why They Think MU Will Stumble Soon.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 3
Qualcomm Stock Is the Sleeping Giant of the AI Revolution. It’s Starting to Wake Up.
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 4
A $2.6 Billion Reason to Buy Bloom Energy Stock Now
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 5
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.