1 Dividend Stock Yielding 4.7% and Trading at 10-Year Highs

DHT Holdings (DHT) is trading at a new 15-year high.

Shares are up 41% over the past 52 weeks.

DHT trade is expected to grow revenue and earnings growth and pays a dividend yielding a generous 4.7% yield.

Analyst sentiment is robust with multiple “Strong Buy” ratings and price targets up to $18.00, although some see the stock as overvalued.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $2.49 billion, DHT Holdings (DHT) operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers, and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and position the company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. DHT checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Jan. 8, shares are up 16.9%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings scored a 10-year high of $15.93 on Feb. 12.

DHT has a Weighted Alpha of +53.63.

DHT Holdings has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 41.31% over the past 52 weeks.

DHT has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $15.83 with a 50-day moving average of $13.26.

DHT Holdings has made 11 new highs and is up 16.38% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.30.

There’s a technical support level around $15.24.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$2.49 billion market capitalization.

12.9x trailing price-earnings ratio.

4.7% dividend yield.

Revenue is expected to grow 73.79% this year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 72.27% this year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on DHT Holdings

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 7 “Strong Buy” opinions with price targets between $12.80 and $18.00.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 17% overvalued.

1,240 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think this stock will beat the market while 125 think it won’t.

19,670 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 2.01% of the float with 1.16 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on DHT Holdings

Transportation and Shipping stocks are on a tear now, and a rising tide will float DHT’s boats.

