Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Coming Out of Memorial Day Weekend with Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock

Cotton price action is up anywhere from 2 to 57 points on Tuesday AM trade. Futures were 8 to 56 cents lower in most contracts on Friday, with July down 319 points on the week. December was down 258 points since last Friday. The US dollar index was $0.052 higher at $99.270. Crude oil was up $0.65 on the day to $97.00. Crude oil is a pressure factor, down $3.85 from Friday, as the US and Iran were inching closer to a deal over the weekend, though there is nothing set as of this morning.

CFTC data showed managed money adding another 2,475 contracts of cotton futures and options to their net long in the week ending on 5/19, taking it to 62,045 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales report has the total cotton export commitment level at 10.994 million RB, which is 1% below last year. That is 98% of the USDA export projection and behind the 106% average.  

The Seam reported 962 sales on Thursday at an average of 75.27 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 75 points on May 21 at 91.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 3,746 on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 213,969 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points on Thursday at 68.68 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 77.42, down 56 points, currently up 2 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 79.33, down 40 points, currently up 52 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 80.19, down 39 points, currently up 57 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 79.69 +1.01 +1.28%
Cotton #2
CTN26 77.88 +0.46 +0.59%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 80.24 +0.91 +1.15%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock 1
Cattle Collapsed on Thursday. More Pain Could Be in Store.
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Short Sellers Keep Placing Their Bets Against Micron Stock. Why They Think MU Will Stumble Soon.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 3
Qualcomm Stock Is the Sleeping Giant of the AI Revolution. It’s Starting to Wake Up.
Fusion power generation by Mesh Cube via iStock 4
A $2.6 Billion Reason to Buy Bloom Energy Stock Now
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 5
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.