Bet on Continued Upside in Wheat Prices Now with This 1 Trade Idea

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
May soft red winter wheat (ZWK26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May SRW wheat futures that prices are trending higher and on Thursday hit a nearly three-month high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bullish posture, as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending higher.

Fundamentally, better U.S. trade relations with its global counterparts have increased prospects for better U.S. wheat sales abroad. Frigid weather in Asia has also likely caused winterkill in wheat regions that will nip production potential. There is also some potential for winterkill in U.S. wheat regions slightly reducing production potential.

A move in May SRW wheat above chart resistance at this week’s high of $5.58 3/4 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $6.20, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $5.35.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZWK26 548-4 -10-0 -1.79%
Wheat

