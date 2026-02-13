Bet on Continued Upside in Wheat Prices Now with This 1 Trade Idea

May soft red winter wheat (ZWK26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May SRW wheat futures that prices are trending higher and on Thursday hit a nearly three-month high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bullish posture, as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending higher.

Fundamentally, better U.S. trade relations with its global counterparts have increased prospects for better U.S. wheat sales abroad. Frigid weather in Asia has also likely caused winterkill in wheat regions that will nip production potential. There is also some potential for winterkill in U.S. wheat regions slightly reducing production potential.

A move in May SRW wheat above chart resistance at this week’s high of $5.58 3/4 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $6.20, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $5.35.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

