How Much Higher Can Wheat Prices Trend Here?

May soft red winter wheat (ZWK26) futures present a buying opportunity on fresh price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May soft red winter wheat futures that prices are trending higher. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, there are trader concerns over potential wheat-crop winterkill damage from recent cold weather in U.S. and Russia wheat regions. Supply disruptions from shipping in the Black Sea region, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, are also a price-friendly element for the wheat markets.

A move in May SRW wheat futures above chart resistance at last week’s high of $5.52 3/4 would give the bulls fresh power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $6.05, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $5.30.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

