Cotton Falling into the Long Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton futures are trading with 25 to 32 points at Friday’s midday. Crude oil futures are up $0.27 per barrel on the day at $63.11. The US dollar index was up $0.082 to $96.755. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.

USDA’s Export Sales data has 8.034 million RB of cotton export commitments, which is 12% below last year. That is 71% of USDA’s revised export projection, back from the 88% average pace.  

The Seam showed sales of 15,617 bales sold on 2/12, averaging 57.90 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 25 points higher on Wednesday at 73.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,808 bales February 12, with the certified stocks level at 106,040 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed to 49.39 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 39 points from last week.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 61.97, down 32 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 64.01, down 32 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 65.7, down 28 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

